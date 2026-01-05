Left Menu

From Stardom to Shadow: Harjeet Singh's Fight for Redemption in Indian Hockey

Harjeet Singh, once a celebrated young talent in Indian hockey following his Junior World Cup success in 2016, seeks answers for his absence from the senior squad. While playing for the Hockey India League, Harjeet aims for a comeback, driven by a sense of unfinished business in his hockey career.

Harjeet Singh, once hailed as the future of Indian hockey after leading the junior team to World Cup glory in 2016, finds himself battling for a second chance in the national spotlight. His sudden exclusion from the senior squad remains a mystery, with Harjeet himself seeking clarity on the decision.

Despite his successful tenure with the senior team, including winning silver at the 2016 Champions Trophy and gold at the 2015 Junior Asia Cup, Harjeet's international career came to an unexpected halt. Now, he sees the Hockey India League (HIL) as an opportunity to demonstrate his worth and reignite his international career.

Alongside teammates such as Harmanpreet Singh and under the captaincy of his former junior colleague, Harjeet is determined to prove that his past exclusion was unjust. With continuous involvement in domestic and international leagues, he remains hopeful about reclaiming his place in the Indian squad.

