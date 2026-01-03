SG Pipers Dominate in Thrilling 3-1 Victory Over JSW Soorma

In a dominating display, SG Pipers triumphed over JSW Soorma Hockey Club with a 3-1 victory, solidifying their lead in the Women's Hockey India League standings on Saturday.

Lola Riera, Jyoti Singh, and Sunelita Toppo were instrumental in Pipers' success, each netting crucial goals, while Penny Squibb scored the solitary goal for Soorma.

SG Pipers exhibited relentless attacking prowess throughout the match, maintaining high pressure and strategic play, ultimately securing a decisive win against their opponents.

