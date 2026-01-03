Left Menu

SG Pipers Dominate in Thrilling 3-1 Victory Over JSW Soorma

SG Pipers secured a 3-1 victory against JSW Soorma Hockey Club, maintaining their top position in the Women's Hockey India League. Key goals were scored by Riera, Singh, and Toppo, with Squibb scoring for Soorma. Pipers' aggressive play and strategic tactics sealed their decisive win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:41 IST
SG Pipers Dominate in Thrilling 3-1 Victory Over JSW Soorma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dominating display, SG Pipers triumphed over JSW Soorma Hockey Club with a 3-1 victory, solidifying their lead in the Women's Hockey India League standings on Saturday.

Lola Riera, Jyoti Singh, and Sunelita Toppo were instrumental in Pipers' success, each netting crucial goals, while Penny Squibb scored the solitary goal for Soorma.

SG Pipers exhibited relentless attacking prowess throughout the match, maintaining high pressure and strategic play, ultimately securing a decisive win against their opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Surprise US Military Strike Captures Venezuelan President

Surprise US Military Strike Captures Venezuelan President

 United States
2
Kerala Ex-Minister Antony Raju Convicted in Evidence Tampering Case

Kerala Ex-Minister Antony Raju Convicted in Evidence Tampering Case

 India
3
Lula Condemns U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

Lula Condemns U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

 Global
4
Russia Demands Release of Venezuelan Leader

Russia Demands Release of Venezuelan Leader

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026