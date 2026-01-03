SG Pipers Dominate in Thrilling 3-1 Victory Over JSW Soorma
SG Pipers secured a 3-1 victory against JSW Soorma Hockey Club, maintaining their top position in the Women's Hockey India League. Key goals were scored by Riera, Singh, and Toppo, with Squibb scoring for Soorma. Pipers' aggressive play and strategic tactics sealed their decisive win.
In a dominating display, SG Pipers triumphed over JSW Soorma Hockey Club with a 3-1 victory, solidifying their lead in the Women's Hockey India League standings on Saturday.
Lola Riera, Jyoti Singh, and Sunelita Toppo were instrumental in Pipers' success, each netting crucial goals, while Penny Squibb scored the solitary goal for Soorma.
SG Pipers exhibited relentless attacking prowess throughout the match, maintaining high pressure and strategic play, ultimately securing a decisive win against their opponents.
