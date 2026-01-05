Aadya Baheti and Rajdeep Biswas Shine at WTT Youth Contender 2026

Aadya Baheti and Rajdeep Biswas claimed the U-11 girls and boys singles titles, respectively, at the WTT Youth Contender 2026, Gujarat's prestigious table tennis event. Aadya overcame Sakshya Santosh, while Rajdeep bested Sharvil Karambelkar in a thrilling final held at SAMA Indoor Sports Complex.

The tournament, now in its second edition in Vadodara, is organized by the Table Tennis Association of Baroda in collaboration with the Sports Authority of Gujarat and UTT. It gathers 226 participants, offering an exhilarating display of youth talent across age groups from U-11 to U-19.

In the U-15 boys category, Vivaan Dave secured a spot in the quarterfinals by defeating Rishaan Chattopadhyay, setting up a face-off against Rudra Jena. Meanwhile, U-15 girls' top seeds, including Ankolika Chakraborty and Naisha Rewaskar, advanced smoothly to the quarterfinals, maintaining the tournament's competitive spirit.

