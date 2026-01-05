Left Menu

Cadillac Enlists Experienced F1 Reserve Zhou Guanyu for 2026 Season

Zhou Guanyu, former Sauber driver and China's only F1 driver, joins Cadillac as a reserve for the 2026 season. His recent F1 experience enhances Cadillac's debut. Zhou's presence also boosts Cadillac's visibility in China, further aided by U.S. driver Colton Herta's participation in Formula 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silverstone | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:02 IST
Cadillac Enlists Experienced F1 Reserve Zhou Guanyu for 2026 Season

Zhou Guanyu, a notable name in Formula 1, has joined Cadillac as a reserve driver for the 2026 season. His appointment brings recent and relevant experience to the team, enhancing its competitive edge as it prepares to enter the prestigious racing circuit alongside F1 veterans Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez.

Born in Shanghai, Zhou was previously with Sauber and held a reserve role at Ferrari. His expertise makes him an asset, aligning perfectly with team principal Graeme Lowdon's vision for a hardworking and adaptable team member. Zhou's engagement also strategically increases Cadillac's market visibility in China, where he holds significant celebrity status.

Complementing Zhou, Cadillac is nurturing U.S. talent by supporting Colton Herta in Formula 2, seeking to secure an FIA super license, and potentially embedding him into F1's future landscape. Together, these strategies are set to strengthen Cadillac's position in the racing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Spill in Dnipro: A Crisis on the Riverside

Oil Spill in Dnipro: A Crisis on the Riverside

 Ukraine
2
Delhi Breathes Easier Amid Stubborn Pollution

Delhi Breathes Easier Amid Stubborn Pollution

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Suit Over Hathras Remarks

Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Suit Over Hathras Remarks

 India
4
Inferno in Daman: Packaging Plants in Flames

Inferno in Daman: Packaging Plants in Flames

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026