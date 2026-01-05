Cadillac Enlists Experienced F1 Reserve Zhou Guanyu for 2026 Season

Zhou Guanyu, a notable name in Formula 1, has joined Cadillac as a reserve driver for the 2026 season. His appointment brings recent and relevant experience to the team, enhancing its competitive edge as it prepares to enter the prestigious racing circuit alongside F1 veterans Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez.

Born in Shanghai, Zhou was previously with Sauber and held a reserve role at Ferrari. His expertise makes him an asset, aligning perfectly with team principal Graeme Lowdon's vision for a hardworking and adaptable team member. Zhou's engagement also strategically increases Cadillac's market visibility in China, where he holds significant celebrity status.

Complementing Zhou, Cadillac is nurturing U.S. talent by supporting Colton Herta in Formula 2, seeking to secure an FIA super license, and potentially embedding him into F1's future landscape. Together, these strategies are set to strengthen Cadillac's position in the racing world.

