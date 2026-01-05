Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Explosive Knock Secures Victory for India U-19

In a display of explosive batting, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi spearheaded India's triumphant 24-ball 68-run chase, featuring 10 massive sixes. This blistering performance in the Youth ODI series against South Africa U-19 resulted in an emphatic eight-wicket victory, propelling India to an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The first ODI win was achieved through a 25-run victory, also influenced by the DLS method due to deteriorating weather conditions. The second match saw delays caused by lightning, with India's revised target set at 174 runs off 27 overs.

After an interval, India resumed their chase, reaching 176 for two in 23.3 overs. In a prior attempt, South Africa recorded 245 all out in 49.3 overs, with a remarkable 114 by Jason Rowles. Indian bowlers Kishan Singh and RS Ambrish claimed decisive wickets, leading to South Africa's downfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)