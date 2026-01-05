NFL's Black Monday Shakes Up Coaching Ranks

NFL teams faced a turbulent Black Monday, with several head coaches dismissed after disappointing seasons. The Cleveland Browns parted ways with Kevin Stefanski following a 5-12 record, a stark contrast to his prior glories of two playoff appearances and multiple NFL Coach of the Year awards.

Las Vegas Raiders, underwhelmed by Pete Carroll's league-worst 3-14 record, terminated his contract. Owner Mark Davis set John Spytek and Tom Brady to task for finding a fitting replacement. Meanwhile, Jonathan Gannon's tenure with the Arizona Cardinals ended after their own struggling 3-14 season.

The Atlanta Falcons also acted, dismissing head coach Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot after failing to break their eight-year playoff drought. The shifts underscore the NFL's high-stakes environment where coaching results must align with franchise ambitions and fan expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)