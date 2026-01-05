NFL's Black Monday Shakes Up Coaching Ranks
NFL's annual Black Monday brings significant coaching changes as the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and Arizona Cardinals part ways with their head coaches. Teams aim for a fresh start after failing to secure playoff spots. The Atlanta Falcons also made coaching adjustments, indicating a wider league trend.
NFL teams faced a turbulent Black Monday, with several head coaches dismissed after disappointing seasons. The Cleveland Browns parted ways with Kevin Stefanski following a 5-12 record, a stark contrast to his prior glories of two playoff appearances and multiple NFL Coach of the Year awards.
Las Vegas Raiders, underwhelmed by Pete Carroll's league-worst 3-14 record, terminated his contract. Owner Mark Davis set John Spytek and Tom Brady to task for finding a fitting replacement. Meanwhile, Jonathan Gannon's tenure with the Arizona Cardinals ended after their own struggling 3-14 season.
The Atlanta Falcons also acted, dismissing head coach Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot after failing to break their eight-year playoff drought. The shifts underscore the NFL's high-stakes environment where coaching results must align with franchise ambitions and fan expectations.
