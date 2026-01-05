Left Menu

NFL's Black Monday Shakes Up Coaching Ranks

NFL's annual Black Monday brings significant coaching changes as the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and Arizona Cardinals part ways with their head coaches. Teams aim for a fresh start after failing to secure playoff spots. The Atlanta Falcons also made coaching adjustments, indicating a wider league trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:41 IST
NFL's Black Monday Shakes Up Coaching Ranks

NFL teams faced a turbulent Black Monday, with several head coaches dismissed after disappointing seasons. The Cleveland Browns parted ways with Kevin Stefanski following a 5-12 record, a stark contrast to his prior glories of two playoff appearances and multiple NFL Coach of the Year awards.

Las Vegas Raiders, underwhelmed by Pete Carroll's league-worst 3-14 record, terminated his contract. Owner Mark Davis set John Spytek and Tom Brady to task for finding a fitting replacement. Meanwhile, Jonathan Gannon's tenure with the Arizona Cardinals ended after their own struggling 3-14 season.

The Atlanta Falcons also acted, dismissing head coach Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot after failing to break their eight-year playoff drought. The shifts underscore the NFL's high-stakes environment where coaching results must align with franchise ambitions and fan expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vaccine Schedule Overhaul Sparks Controversy

US Vaccine Schedule Overhaul Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Delcy Rodriguez, who served as Maduro's vice president, is sworn in as interim president of Venezuela, reports AP.

Delcy Rodriguez, who served as Maduro's vice president, is sworn in as inter...

 Global
3
Delcy Rodriguez: Venezuela's Interim Leadership Amid Turmoil

Delcy Rodriguez: Venezuela's Interim Leadership Amid Turmoil

 Venezuela
4
U.S. Legal Battle: Pollack Set to Defend Maduro Against Drug Charges

U.S. Legal Battle: Pollack Set to Defend Maduro Against Drug Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026