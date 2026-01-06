Thrills and Triumphs at Khelo India Beach Games 2026

The Khelo India Beach Games 2026 kicked off with an extraordinary performance by Princess Alexander Thomas, who won the first gold medal in the women's tunngal category of pencak silat. Representing the host regions of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, she bested Bhoomika Jitendra Jain from Madhya Pradesh for the top prize.

In the men's category, Raja Das from West Bengal surpassed last year's champion Prasanna Bendre with superior technical prowess in a thrilling showdown. On the second day, Haryana secured their second victory in Beach Kabaddi, outmaneuvering Maharashtra 47-26 in Pool A.

The excitement extended into Beach Soccer and Volleyball, with Kerala crushing Karnataka 15-2. Hosts Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu also showed strength by defeating Himachal Pradesh 15-1 in soccer. Gujarat women dominated Himachal Pradesh 9-0 in Volleyball, as the games continue to witness diverse sporting talents.

