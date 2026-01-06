Dominant Serve Elevates Suresh at Bengaluru Open

Dakshineswar Suresh kicked off his campaign at the Bengaluru Open with a commendable display, defeating Croatia's Duje Ajdukovic 6-4, 6-4. His commanding first serve, which yielded 20 aces, allowed him to control the match from the start.

Suresh's early break of serve in the first set set the tone for the match, applying consistent pressure with deep returns. He maintained his lead with solid baseline play, closing out the set comfortably.

In the second set, despite Ajdukovic's improved serving, Suresh remained aggressive, clinching a crucial break in the fifth game. He showcased significant composure, securing his victory by holding serve effectively.