INS Sudarshini Reaches Egypt, Boosting India-Egypt Naval Ties

The Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Sudarshini arrived at Safaga Port, Egypt, on 21 February 2026, marking a key milestone in her ongoing Lokayan-26 deployment and reinforcing India’s maritime outreach in the Red Sea region.

After sailing 1,832 nautical miles in 16 days from Salalah, Oman, the ship’s successful passage through the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea demonstrated operational resilience, navigational precision, and the endurance of her crew in one of the world’s most strategically sensitive maritime corridors.

Warm Reception at Safaga Naval Base

INS Sudarshini was accorded a warm welcome by officials of the Egyptian Navy and representatives of the Indian Embassy in Egypt. The Commanding Officer of the ship called on Rear Admiral Ramy Ahmed Ismail Mohamed, Base Commander, Red Sea and Safaga Naval Base.

The high-level interaction underscored the expanding maritime partnership between India and Egypt, two nations with deep historical ties and shared strategic interests in ensuring security and stability across vital sea lanes linking the Mediterranean, Red Sea, and Indian Ocean.

Navigating Strategic Waters: Gulf of Aden and Red Sea

The transit through the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea formed a crucial operational phase of Lokayan-26. These waters, known for dense commercial shipping traffic and complex navigational challenges, are central to global trade flows, carrying a significant percentage of the world’s maritime commerce.

Steering through variable weather systems and congested shipping lanes, the crew demonstrated high standards of seamanship, watchkeeping discipline, and operational coordination. The deployment also provided real-time exposure to cadets and trainees onboard, reinforcing the Indian Navy’s emphasis on experiential learning and professional excellence.

Lokayan-26: Diplomacy Under Sail

INS Sudarshini’s deployment under Lokayan-26 reflects the Indian Navy’s unique blend of maritime diplomacy and sail training innovation. As a sail training vessel, the ship combines traditional navigation techniques with modern maritime systems, serving as a floating classroom for naval trainees while also acting as a platform for strategic outreach.

The visit to Safaga is being conducted under the Indian Navy’s “Bridges of Friendship” initiative, which aims to strengthen bilateral and multilateral naval cooperation through port visits, joint interactions, and cultural exchanges.

During the port stay, Indian naval personnel will:

Engage in professional exchanges with Egyptian naval counterparts

Share best practices in sail training and seamanship

Explore avenues for enhanced interoperability

Undertake community outreach initiatives to foster goodwill

Strengthening India–Egypt Maritime Cooperation

India and Egypt share a growing convergence in maritime security interests, particularly in safeguarding sea lines of communication, combating maritime threats, and promoting stability in the wider Indo-Pacific and West Asian regions.

The visit of INS Sudarshini to Safaga highlights the enduring strength of India–Egypt defence ties and signals continued collaboration in training, operational exchanges, and naval diplomacy.

As Lokayan-26 progresses, the deployment reaffirms the Indian Navy’s commitment to being a “Preferred Security Partner” and a “First Responder” in the region, while advancing its vision of cooperative maritime engagement anchored in trust, professionalism, and shared prosperity.