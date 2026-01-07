Left Menu

England's Battle Against the Clock in Fifth Ashes Test

England trails Australia on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes Test at Sydney. Jacob Bethell stands resilient at 79 not out, while England grapples with injuries and pivotal wicket losses. Australia, with a significant first-innings lead, already secures the series lead at 3-1.

Updated: 07-01-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 09:51 IST
England's cricket team faced an uphill battle on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with the scoreboard reading 174 for three at tea during their second innings. They remain nine runs behind Australia's massive first-innings score of 567.

Jacob Bethell showed promise with an unbeaten 79, partnering with Harry Brook, who held steady at 24 not out. Earlier, Australia's Scott Boland claimed the crucial wicket of Joe Root, caught by lbw, while Ben Duckett's promising partnership with Bethell was cut short by Michael Neser's delivery.

Adding to the troubles, skipper Ben Stokes' participation hung in the balance due to a potential right adductor injury. Australia, having dominated the series, leads 3-1 and looks set to retain the Ashes, solidifying their first-innings advantage over England's 384.

(With inputs from agencies.)

