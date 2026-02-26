Left Menu

Rage Rooms and Privacy: Innovating Stress Relief in Tennis Tournaments

The ATX Open has introduced a 'rage room' for players to vent frustrations away from the cameras, inspired by Coco Gauff's racquet-breaking outburst at the Australian Open. This innovation comes amid calls from players like Novak Djokovic for more off-court privacy. Reactions are mixed on promoting physical venting.

The recent introduction of a 'rage room' at a Texas WTA tournament offers tennis players a new way to handle stress away from public scrutiny. This initiative was spurred by discussions on athlete privacy following Coco Gauff's televised racket-smashing episode during the Australian Open.

Gauff's emotional reaction post-match raised questions about athletes' right to privacy. In response, the ATX Open in Austin launched a unique facility where competitors can safely express their frustration without fear of being caught on camera. On social media, the tournament shared this update, announcing it as the first of its kind.

While many welcomed the idea, some voiced concerns over the potential for encouraging physical displays of anger. Meanwhile, similar concepts are being explored elsewhere, like Dubai's 'Smash Room' for fans. Chinese player Shang Juncheng, after trying it, noted its cathartic benefits, suggesting a shift towards constructive stress relief solutions in sports.

