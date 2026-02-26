Left Menu

Game, Set, Smash: The Rise of Rage Rooms in Tennis Tournaments

The ATX Open in Texas has introduced a 'rage room' for players to privately vent frustrations, following Coco Gauff's public outburst. This innovation comes amid calls for more off-court privacy from players like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek. While largely supported, some question its impact on physical expression.

The ATX Open tennis tournament in Texas has launched an innovative 'rage room' designed specifically for players to release their tensions away from prying cameras. This move follows the high-profile outburst by Coco Gauff at the Australian Open, which sparked widespread debate about player privacy during tournaments.

Top players, including Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, have voiced concerns about the need for more privacy off the court. The ATX Open's solution provides a private and safe space, allowing athletes to express their frustrations without the scrutiny of public cameras.

While the introduction of the rage room has garnered positive feedback online, it has also raised questions about whether such facilities might encourage players to express their emotions through physical means. Meanwhile, the Dubai Tennis Championships offer a similar experience for fans with a 'Smash Room' truck.

