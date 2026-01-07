Shaheen Afridi's Recovery Hopes Boost Pakistan's T20 World Cup Dreams

Pakistan's T20 captain, Salman Ali Agha, has expressed hope regarding the recovery of fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi from a knee injury. Afridi's presence is considered vital for Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign next month, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The final verdict on Afridi's participation will depend on the Pakistan Cricket Board's medical panel, who are closely monitoring his rehabilitation at the High Performance Centre in Lahore. Despite the release of a video showing Afridi's rehabilitation, the PCB has yet to disclose the severity of his injury.

In other team news, Pakistan has named a well-balanced squad for the World Cup, including the return of all-rounder Shadab Khan after an eight-month hiatus due to shoulder surgery. The series against Sri Lanka is expected to help players acclimatize to local conditions ahead of the World Cup.

