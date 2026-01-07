Left Menu

Shaheen Afridi's Recovery Hopes Boost Pakistan's T20 World Cup Dreams

Pakistan's T20 captain Salman Ali Agha is optimistic about Shaheen Shah Afridi's knee injury recovery ahead of the T20 World Cup. Afridi, crucial to Pakistan's pace attack, is under rehabilitation, with hopes of regaining fitness for the tournament in Sri Lanka. Shadab Khan re-joins the team post-shoulder surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 07-01-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 13:49 IST
Shaheen Afridi's Recovery Hopes Boost Pakistan's T20 World Cup Dreams
Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's T20 captain, Salman Ali Agha, has expressed hope regarding the recovery of fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi from a knee injury. Afridi's presence is considered vital for Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign next month, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The final verdict on Afridi's participation will depend on the Pakistan Cricket Board's medical panel, who are closely monitoring his rehabilitation at the High Performance Centre in Lahore. Despite the release of a video showing Afridi's rehabilitation, the PCB has yet to disclose the severity of his injury.

In other team news, Pakistan has named a well-balanced squad for the World Cup, including the return of all-rounder Shadab Khan after an eight-month hiatus due to shoulder surgery. The series against Sri Lanka is expected to help players acclimatize to local conditions ahead of the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FCA Fines Ex-Carillion Executives for Misleading Market Statements

FCA Fines Ex-Carillion Executives for Misleading Market Statements

 United Kingdom
2
Delhi Assembly Uproar: Clash Over Comments on Sikh Guru

Delhi Assembly Uproar: Clash Over Comments on Sikh Guru

 India
3
Congress suspends 12 newly-elected councillors in Maharashtra’s Ambernath municipal council from party for forming alliance with BJP.

Congress suspends 12 newly-elected councillors in Maharashtra’s Ambernath mu...

 India
4
Diplomatic Overtures: Iranian Official's Economic Visit to Lebanon

Diplomatic Overtures: Iranian Official's Economic Visit to Lebanon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026