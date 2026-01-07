Left Menu

Bethell's Brilliance Keeps England's Ashes Hopes Alive

Jacob Bethell's maiden test century powered England to a critical position in the Ashes series, bringing them back into play on Day 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Despite Australia's early dominance, Bethell's innings helped England overcome a first-innings deficit, maintaining hopes of a series comeback.

Updated: 07-01-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 13:57 IST
Jacob Bethell
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jacob Bethell's sensational first test century became a lifeline for England on Wednesday during the final Ashes test against Australia. The 22-year-old allrounder managed to bring the game to a thrilling conclusion on Day 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Bethell's innings of 142 not out from 232 balls helped England erase a significant 183-run deficit. His partnership stands, particularly with Harry Brook and Jamie Smith, allowed England to finish Day 4 at 302-8, leading by 119 runs.

Australia, having secured the Ashes with victories in the first three tests, remains intent on a series triumph. Bethell's effort has infused England with hope, aiming to close the Ashes series gap with a strong finish in Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

