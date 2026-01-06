Left Menu

Chelsea Welcomes New Era with Liam Rosenior as Head Coach

Chelsea has appointed Liam Rosenior as its new head coach, succeeding Enzo Maresca. Rosenior leaves Strasbourg after transforming the team into a competitive force in Ligue 1. He becomes the second Black head coach for Chelsea and looks forward to advancing player development and high-level success at the club.

Chelsea Football Club has announced the appointment of Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on a six-year contract, following his departure from French club Strasbourg. Rosenior, recognized for his strategic prowess in developing young talent, steps into the role with a commitment to elevate Chelsea's performance. As the second Black manager in Chelsea's history, Rosenior is tasked with building upon the club's existing strengths and overcoming its consistency challenges.

Rosenior's tenure at Strasbourg was marked by transformation; he led the team to a seventh-place finish and European football qualification, earning him praise from industry peers. Previously, Rosenior contributed as assistant coach at Derby County, where he worked closely with Wayne Rooney. His new position at Chelsea not only offers an opportunity to reunite with his family but also represents a significant step for Black coaches in the Premier League.

Amid mixed reactions to his departure, Rosenior remains focused on fostering unity and ambition within the Chelsea squad. Despite backlash from Strasbourg supporters critical of the club's association with Chelsea, Rosenior maintains confidence in his decision, underscoring his commitment to career growth. Interim coach Calum McFarlane will manage Chelsea's upcoming match against Fulham, preparing the squad for Rosenior's leadership.

