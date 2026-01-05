Left Menu

Chelsea Handler Honors Diane Keaton at Critics Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler paid a stylish tribute to the late Hollywood icon Diane Keaton as she hosted the Critics Choice Awards on January 4. Handler, known for her multiple outfit changes, donned a tailored suit to honor Keaton's penchant for sharp dressing, marking her fourth consecutive year hosting the event.

Chelsea Handler(L) late actor Diane Keaton (R) (Photo/ Reuters/instagram/@diane_keaton). Image Credit: ANI
In a poignant homage, Chelsea Handler celebrated the legacy of late Hollywood legend Diane Keaton while hosting the Critics Choice Awards on January 4. This marked her fourth consecutive year as host.

Handler impressed with several outfit changes, most notably a tailored suit that was a nod to Keaton's iconic style, known for its classic, sharp aesthetics. According to PEOPLE, the comedian took the stage and explained her fashion choice as a tribute to Keaton.

Handler initially appeared on the red carpet in a forest green off-the-shoulder gown, then transitioned to a champagne-colored strapless dress during the ceremony. Diane Keaton, a revered figure in entertainment, passed away on October 11 at 79, remembered fondly by fans and peers alike. Her enduring style and contributions to film culture remain influential.

