Italy's Dreams on Ice: Pursuing Olympic Glory at Milan Cortina 2026
Italy is aiming for both spectacular hosting and medal success at the Milan Cortina Winter Games. The nation targets at least 19 medals, despite athletes suffering injuries. Top hopes include Sofia Goggia in alpine skiing, Arianna Fontana in short track, and young talents like Miro Tabanelli in freestyle skiing.
- Country:
- Italy
As hosts of the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Italy is eyeing great success on and off the piste. With a bold minimum target of 19 medals, the Italian Olympic Committee, led by Luciano Buonfiglio, hopes to capitalize on its home advantage.
The ambitious agenda comes amidst challenges. Key athletes face injuries, potentially impacting their chances. Nonetheless, Italy showcases potential podium finishers like Sofia Goggia in alpine skiing, as the team strategizes for triumph under high expectations.
Notable competitors include biathlete Dorothea Wierer and short track star Arianna Fontana, while emerging athletes like Miro Tabanelli add to the rich tapestry of Italian talent. With home advantage and seasoned competitors, Italy is poised to leave a lasting mark on the 2026 Winter Games.
(With inputs from agencies.)