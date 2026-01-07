Italy's Dreams on Ice: Pursuing Olympic Glory at Milan Cortina 2026

As hosts of the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Italy is eyeing great success on and off the piste. With a bold minimum target of 19 medals, the Italian Olympic Committee, led by Luciano Buonfiglio, hopes to capitalize on its home advantage.

The ambitious agenda comes amidst challenges. Key athletes face injuries, potentially impacting their chances. Nonetheless, Italy showcases potential podium finishers like Sofia Goggia in alpine skiing, as the team strategizes for triumph under high expectations.

Notable competitors include biathlete Dorothea Wierer and short track star Arianna Fontana, while emerging athletes like Miro Tabanelli add to the rich tapestry of Italian talent. With home advantage and seasoned competitors, Italy is poised to leave a lasting mark on the 2026 Winter Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)