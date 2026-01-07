Left Menu

Italy's Dreams on Ice: Pursuing Olympic Glory at Milan Cortina 2026

Italy is aiming for both spectacular hosting and medal success at the Milan Cortina Winter Games. The nation targets at least 19 medals, despite athletes suffering injuries. Top hopes include Sofia Goggia in alpine skiing, Arianna Fontana in short track, and young talents like Miro Tabanelli in freestyle skiing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:31 IST
Italy's Dreams on Ice: Pursuing Olympic Glory at Milan Cortina 2026
  • Country:
  • Italy

As hosts of the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Italy is eyeing great success on and off the piste. With a bold minimum target of 19 medals, the Italian Olympic Committee, led by Luciano Buonfiglio, hopes to capitalize on its home advantage.

The ambitious agenda comes amidst challenges. Key athletes face injuries, potentially impacting their chances. Nonetheless, Italy showcases potential podium finishers like Sofia Goggia in alpine skiing, as the team strategizes for triumph under high expectations.

Notable competitors include biathlete Dorothea Wierer and short track star Arianna Fontana, while emerging athletes like Miro Tabanelli add to the rich tapestry of Italian talent. With home advantage and seasoned competitors, Italy is poised to leave a lasting mark on the 2026 Winter Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Noida Authority Cracks Down on Encroachments

Noida Authority Cracks Down on Encroachments

 India
2
Odisha's Revolutionary Step in Rural Education: Godabarisha Mishra Schools

Odisha's Revolutionary Step in Rural Education: Godabarisha Mishra Schools

 India
3
Wall Street Takes a Breather Amidst New Highs and Awaited Labor Report

Wall Street Takes a Breather Amidst New Highs and Awaited Labor Report

 Global
4
Tragic Drowning Amidst Rising Communal Tensions in Bangladesh

Tragic Drowning Amidst Rising Communal Tensions in Bangladesh

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026