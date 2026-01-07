Left Menu

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines in India U-19's Dominant Series Win

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Aaron George powered India U-19 to a formidable series sweep against South Africa with spectacular centuries in the third ODI. Sooryavanshi scored a blazing 127, while George added 118, leading India to 393/7. South Africa fell short, bowled out for 160 in 35 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Benoni | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a stunning display of batting prowess, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Aaron George propelled India U-19 to a commanding 233-run victory over South Africa, completing a series whitewash. Sooryavanshi was particularly impressive, crafting a 74-ball 127, embellished with 10 sixes and nine boundaries.

Opening the innings, Sooryavanshi and George built a colossal foundation with a 227-run partnership. George complemented his captain with a well-paced 118 off 106 balls, enabling India to post a daunting 393/7. In response, South Africa crumbled, managing only 160 in their chase.

Kishan Singh's early strikes dismantled the South African top-order, with a remarkable three-wicket haul, reaffirming his critical role. Despite brief resistance from Daniel Bosman and Paul James, the hosts were overwhelmed. This victory follows India's earlier wins by 25 runs and eight wickets in the series.

