Kane Russell Shines with Hat-Trick as HIL GC Triumphs Over Shrachi Bengal Tigers

Kane Russell's hat-trick led HIL GC to a 6-3 victory over Shrachi Bengal Tigers in the Hockey India League. Despite a strong start by the Tigers, HIL GC's Russell, Sam Ward, Sudeep Chirmako, and James Albery secured the win, demonstrating impressive skill throughout the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:17 IST
Kane Russell delivered a remarkable performance, netting a hat-trick as HIL GC overcame Shrachi Bengal Tigers 6-3 in an intense Hockey India League match on Wednesday.

HIL GC took charge early, with Russell (19', 36', 44'), Sam Ward (19'), and others finding the net, while Shrachi Bengal Tigers' captain Jugraj Singh scored a penalty.

Despite multiple scoring opportunities, Tigers lagged behind, eventually succumbing to HIL GC's fiery offense, which effectively sealed their victory.

