Kane Russell Shines with Hat-Trick as HIL GC Triumphs Over Shrachi Bengal Tigers

Kane Russell delivered a remarkable performance, netting a hat-trick as HIL GC overcame Shrachi Bengal Tigers 6-3 in an intense Hockey India League match on Wednesday.

HIL GC took charge early, with Russell (19', 36', 44'), Sam Ward (19'), and others finding the net, while Shrachi Bengal Tigers' captain Jugraj Singh scored a penalty.

Despite multiple scoring opportunities, Tigers lagged behind, eventually succumbing to HIL GC's fiery offense, which effectively sealed their victory.

