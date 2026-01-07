Left Menu

Thrills and Spills: Indian Tennis Ups and Downs at Bengaluru Open

The Bengaluru Open saw mixed fortunes for Indian tennis players, with Dhakshineswar Suresh and Manas Dhamne reaching quarters, while Sumit Nagal bowed out after a marathon battle. Suresh showed resilience against Felix Balshaw, while Dhamne delighted home fans defeating Beibit Zhukayev. Notable performances marked the tennis event's doubles draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:18 IST
The Bengaluru Open provided a rollercoaster of emotions for Indian tennis players. Dhakshineswar Suresh and Manas Dhamne made the host nation proud by reaching the quarterfinals, while former champion Sumit Nagal exited the tournament after an intense and dramatic showdown against Harold Mayot.

In a gripping contest, Mayot showcased resilience by saving seven match points and eventually overcoming Nagal with a 7-6(2), 6-1, 7-6(11) victory. Despite Nagal's tactical shifts and powerful returns, Mayot's solid defence and nerve under pressure saw him through the three-hour contest.

Elsewhere, Suresh demonstrated remarkable grit, battling through a three-set encounter against Felix Balshaw. On the other hand, 18-year-old wildcard Manas Dhamne thrilled local supporters with a steady win over Kazakhstan's Beibit Zhukayev. The tournament's doubles draw also saw Indian and international teams progressing, highlighting the event's competitive spirit.

