Gulf Airspace Turmoil: Impact on Dubai Flights

Flight operations in the Gulf region faced disruptions on Saturday due to joint Israel-US attacks on Iran. Dubai, a major aviation hub, has experienced significant disruptions, with several flights canceled or delayed. Airlines, including Emirates and Air India, are advising passengers to check for the latest updates before heading to the airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:42 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

The Gulf region is witnessing significant disruptions in flight operations following joint Israel-US attacks on Iran. The turbulence, reported on Saturday, has struck the hub of Dubai, known for its crucial role in global aviation and commerce.

Both Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) airports are grappling with multiple cancellations and delays, following the partial closure of the UAE's airspace. Passengers are urged to check with their airlines and avoid heading to the airports without confirmation.

Regional heavyweights like Emirates and Air India have announced updates and cancellations, affecting flights across the Gulf, including to major cities such as Abu Dhabi, Dammam, and Tel Aviv. This incident follows heightened tensions, marked by President Donald Trump's call for Iran to acquiesce to a revised nuclear deal.

