Sanjay Takale retires from Dakar Rally due to mechanical failure

Indian rally driver Sanjay Takale has withdrawn from the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia after a major mechanical issue forced an early halt.

The 57-year-old, competing alongside Maxime Raud of France, retired following an engine-related failure encountered upon arrival at the bivouac after Stage 3. The issue could not be resolved, bringing their run in the Dakar Classic category to a close.

The rally got underway from Yanbu, Saudi Arabia on January 3.

The withdrawal came at a particularly unfortunate stage, as Takale was leading the H3 class at the time. He had delivered an exceptional performance in the opening stages, topping the Prologue and maintaining class leadership through Stages 1, 2, and 3.

''This is a very tough way to end our Dakar,'' said Takale in a release. ''We were in a strong position and leading the H3 class, but unfortunately the engine issue meant we could not continue. That's the nature of Dakar, sometimes it tests the machine more than the driver.'' The retirement of the Takale–Raud crew reshapes the H3 class contest, with focus now shifting to the remaining contenders as the Dakar Rally 2026 continues.

The Dakar, one of the world's most demanding motorsport events, covers stages across sand dunes, rocks and varied terrain over two weeks. The rally will conclude on January 17.

