France's dynamic midfielder, Mattéo Guendouzi, has made a significant career move, transferring from Lazio to Fenerbahce. This strategic decision comes as he aims to regain his place in the national team for the upcoming World Cup.

The Turkish club Fenerbahce announced that the 26-year-old Guendouzi has committed to a 4 1/2-year contract. Though Fenerbahce has been unbeaten in the league, they are eager to secure their first title in 12 years, currently trailing behind Galatasaray by three points.

Under the guidance of former Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco, Fenerbahce hopes to leverage Guendouzi's talent in the Europa League, where they stand 12th. The midfielder's entry could be pivotal as the team eyes progression into the knockout phase, aligning with Guendouzi's World Cup aspirations.