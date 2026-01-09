Mattéo Guendouzi's Bold Move to Fenerbahce Amid World Cup Aspirations
France midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi has joined Fenerbahce from Lazio in hopes of making the World Cup squad. Fenerbahce seeks its first league title in 12 years and signed Guendouzi to a 4 1/2-year deal. The club, now coached by Domenico Tedesco, trails Galatasaray by three points.
- Country:
- Turkey
France's dynamic midfielder, Mattéo Guendouzi, has made a significant career move, transferring from Lazio to Fenerbahce. This strategic decision comes as he aims to regain his place in the national team for the upcoming World Cup.
The Turkish club Fenerbahce announced that the 26-year-old Guendouzi has committed to a 4 1/2-year contract. Though Fenerbahce has been unbeaten in the league, they are eager to secure their first title in 12 years, currently trailing behind Galatasaray by three points.
Under the guidance of former Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco, Fenerbahce hopes to leverage Guendouzi's talent in the Europa League, where they stand 12th. The midfielder's entry could be pivotal as the team eyes progression into the knockout phase, aligning with Guendouzi's World Cup aspirations.
ALSO READ
Hypersonic Hype: The Controversial Arsenal of Russia's Oreshnik Missile
Slot unhappy with Martinelli after Bradley incident in Arsenal-Liverpool match
Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool: Gunners miss chance to extend Premier League lead
Slot unhappy with Martinelli after Bradley incident in Arsenal-Liverpool match
Biocon Biologics Expands Oncology Arsenal with New Biosimilars