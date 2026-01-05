Left Menu

Boxing Titans Shine at Simultaneous National Championships

World Champion Minakshi, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen, and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain started with easy wins in the simultaneous National Boxing Championships. The event, featuring 600 boxers across 10 categories each for men and women, is hosted at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:06 IST
Boxing Titans Shine at Simultaneous National Championships
Nikhat Zareen. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships, world-renowned boxers demonstrated their prowess with stunning victories. The prestigious event, a first in hosting both men's and women's bouts together, saw participants from all over India gather at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida.

Nikhat Zareen, representing Telangana in the 48-51 kg division, dominated her opponent, winning 5:0 against Nidhi from Chandigarh. Similarly, Minakshi claimed a decisive 5:0 victory over Tamil Nadu's V Lakshaya S Vijayan in the 45-48 kg category, while Lovlina Borgohain made short work of Krisha Verma in the 70-75 kg class.

Male boxers also made impressive starts, with Sagar (47-50 kg) and Sumit (70-75 kg) securing victories against their rivals. Rising star Hitesh also captured attention with a commanding win in the 65-70 kg group, showcasing exceptional talent amidst fierce competition in the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
German Chancellor's Strategic Visit to India: Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation

German Chancellor's Strategic Visit to India: Enhancing Bilateral Cooperatio...

 India
2
Bridging Cultures: Canadian Hindu Chamber Fosters Educational Ties with India

Bridging Cultures: Canadian Hindu Chamber Fosters Educational Ties with Indi...

 India
3
UK Demands Answers from X Over Disturbing AI Imagery

UK Demands Answers from X Over Disturbing AI Imagery

 Global
4
Cameroon's Indomitable Lions: Thriving Amidst Adversity

Cameroon's Indomitable Lions: Thriving Amidst Adversity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026