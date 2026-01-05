Boxing Titans Shine at Simultaneous National Championships

At the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships, world-renowned boxers demonstrated their prowess with stunning victories. The prestigious event, a first in hosting both men's and women's bouts together, saw participants from all over India gather at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida.

Nikhat Zareen, representing Telangana in the 48-51 kg division, dominated her opponent, winning 5:0 against Nidhi from Chandigarh. Similarly, Minakshi claimed a decisive 5:0 victory over Tamil Nadu's V Lakshaya S Vijayan in the 45-48 kg category, while Lovlina Borgohain made short work of Krisha Verma in the 70-75 kg class.

Male boxers also made impressive starts, with Sagar (47-50 kg) and Sumit (70-75 kg) securing victories against their rivals. Rising star Hitesh also captured attention with a commanding win in the 65-70 kg group, showcasing exceptional talent amidst fierce competition in the championship.

