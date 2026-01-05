Boxing Titans Shine at Simultaneous National Championships
World Champion Minakshi, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen, and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain started with easy wins in the simultaneous National Boxing Championships. The event, featuring 600 boxers across 10 categories each for men and women, is hosted at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida.
- Country:
- India
At the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships, world-renowned boxers demonstrated their prowess with stunning victories. The prestigious event, a first in hosting both men's and women's bouts together, saw participants from all over India gather at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida.
Nikhat Zareen, representing Telangana in the 48-51 kg division, dominated her opponent, winning 5:0 against Nidhi from Chandigarh. Similarly, Minakshi claimed a decisive 5:0 victory over Tamil Nadu's V Lakshaya S Vijayan in the 45-48 kg category, while Lovlina Borgohain made short work of Krisha Verma in the 70-75 kg class.
Male boxers also made impressive starts, with Sagar (47-50 kg) and Sumit (70-75 kg) securing victories against their rivals. Rising star Hitesh also captured attention with a commanding win in the 65-70 kg group, showcasing exceptional talent amidst fierce competition in the championship.
(With inputs from agencies.)