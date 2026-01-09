BCB Director's Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage in Bangladesh Cricket

A prominent figure in Bangladesh cricket administration has stirred controversy by labelling former national captain Tamim Iqbal 'an Indian agent.' The comment was made by Nazmul, chairman of BCB's finance committee, on social media, sparking widespread backlash across the cricketing fraternity in Bangladesh.

Many cricketers, including the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh, have denounced the remarks, expressing shock and calling for accountability. Current and former players like Taskin Ahmed and Mominul Haque voiced their disapproval, urging the Bangladesh Cricket Board to take action.

Former captain Tamim, a respected figure in Bangladesh cricket, has had an illustrious career with 70 Tests, 243 ODIs, and 78 T20 Internationals. The incident has raised concerns about the conduct and ethics of board officials, and cricketers have requested the BCB president to ensure appropriate measures are taken.