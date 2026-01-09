India Pushes Hard Reset on Sports Governance, Calls for Tech-Driven, Athlete-Centric Reform

India has entered what the government is calling a decisive “Golden Period” for sports reform, as Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya laid out an uncompromising roadmap to overhaul the country’s sports ecosystem through governance reform, professional management, technology adoption and private-sector participation.

Addressing the Sports Governance Conclave at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, Dr Mandaviya made it clear that internal politics, corruption, unfair selection practices and governance disputes within sports federations will no longer be tolerated.

“For us, the athlete and the nation’s reputation are paramount,” the Minister said. “Autonomy of federations cannot be an excuse for injustice, opacity or inefficiency.”

The conclave was organised by the Government of India in partnership with the Government of Gujarat and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and brought together representatives from National Sports Federations (NSFs), State Olympic Associations and members of the IOA Executive Council.

Governance Reform as the Foundation of Performance

Dr Mandaviya said the government has, over the past 18 months, laid a strong institutional foundation signalling its intent to reform Indian sport. Key initiatives include the National Sports Governance Act (NSGA), Khelo Bharat Niti, reformed ANSF norms, and improved coach recruitment systems.

He stressed that the success of these reforms now depends on implementation by federations themselves — including:

Fair and timely elections

Financial transparency and audit compliance

Functional athlete and ethics commissions

Strict adherence to governance benchmarks

“Once a decision is taken, the Government has demonstrated both political will and clarity of purpose,” he said.

Professionalising Sports Bodies for the Future

Calling for a shift from ad-hoc administration to professional management, the Minister urged every federation to develop 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year strategic roadmaps.

He said federations must be run like modern organisations, staffed with qualified CEOs, financial experts, marketing professionals, international-level coaches and specialised operations teams.

Sports governance, he emphasised, must be data-driven, transparent and performance-focused.

Technology, Talent and Transparent Selection

Dr Mandaviya announced that the government will soon roll out additional policy initiatives, including:

Transparent and standardised selection trials , supported by clear criteria

The “One Corporate, One Sport” model to deepen private-sector involvement

Enhanced athlete welfare packages

He highlighted the government’s growing investment in sports science, injury management, nutrition, performance analytics and high-performance support systems — and called on federations to match this ambition.

A Clear Olympic Target — No Room for Complacency

Reiterating India’s long-term sporting vision, the Minister declared that achieving a Top-10 finish in the Olympic medal tally is a non-negotiable national objective.

He said consistent performance improvement must begin immediately, with the Asian Games 2026 as a key benchmark, followed by a landmark showing at the Commonwealth Games 2030, where India will aim to excel both as hosts and competitors.

“History will remember what we achieve now,” he said. “It will not forgive what we fail to do.”

Call to Action: Build the Future of Indian Sports

The Government has invited sports-tech startups, data analytics firms, AI-driven performance platforms, infrastructure developers, corporate sponsors, and high-performance solution providers to partner with federations and State bodies in reshaping Indian sport.

With governance reform now firmly on the agenda, India’s sports ecosystem presents a rare opportunity to pilot, scale and institutionalise technology-led solutions — from athlete tracking and selection analytics to fan engagement, league operations and performance optimisation.

The message from Ahmedabad was unambiguous: Indian sport is open for reform, ready for innovation, and accountable for results.