Tragic Loss: Uncle and Nephew Die of Suspected Asphyxiation in Factory Truck

A tragic incident unfolded in Bhattian village near Machhiwara town, where a man and his nephew were found dead inside a parked truck, suspected to have succumbed to asphyxiation. The unfortunate event took place approximately 40 km from the district.

The deceased, identified as truck driver Chhotu Ram, 40, and his nephew, Shri Bhagwan, 20, had arrived at the factory to load refined oil. Station House Officer Pavitr Singh indicated that a preliminary investigation suggests the pair lit a brazier in the truck to ward off the cold, ultimately leading to their tragic demise.

The grim discovery was made by the factory's security officer who, upon noticing their lack of response from inside the truck, found their lifeless bodies. An investigation has been launched, and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at the civil hospital in Samrala.

(With inputs from agencies.)