Amit Shah's Kerala Visit: Boosting BJP's Assembly Poll Campaign

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Kerala on January 11 to attend various programs and meet with BJP leaders. He will kick off the party's assembly poll campaign starting with a temple visit, followed by meetings with local representatives, a conclave, and NDA leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-01-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 12:19 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Kerala on January 11, marking a significant step in energizing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. The visit underscores the party's strategic efforts to strengthen its foothold in the region.

During his visit, Shah is expected to engage in a 'darshan and pooja' at the sacred Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, signaling respect for local traditions and religious sentiments. This will be followed by meetings with newly elected local body representatives, highlighting the BJP's focus on grassroots collaboration.

The day will culminate with Shah attending a high-profile conclave and holding discussions with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders at the BJP state office. The events aim to solidify party strategies and foster unity among coalition partners ahead of the critical electoral battle.

