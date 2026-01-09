Rain Disrupts Crucial T20 Clash Between Sri Lanka and Pakistan

The second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was abruptly halted on Friday evening due to persistent rain in Dambulla.

Officials called off the match at 8:37 p.m. local time, disappointing fans eager to see whether Sri Lanka could level the series after Pakistan took an initial lead by winning Wednesday's match by six wickets.

This series acts as a preparatory event for the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next month. Meanwhile, Pakistan will prepare to host Australia for a three-match T20 series before the global competition commences on February 7.

