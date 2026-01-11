SG Pipers Clinch Women's Hockey League Title in Nail-biting Shootout

In an exhilarating conclusion to the Women's Hockey India League 2025-26, SG Pipers emerged victorious over the Shrachi Bengal Tigers in a nail-biting shootout after a hard-fought 1-1 draw in regulation time. The win facilitated SG Pipers in lifting the prestigious league trophy.

SG Pipers' Preeti Dubey and Shrachi Bengal Tigers' Lalremsiami each found the net during a closely contested match. The decisive moment came in the shootout, where SG Pipers, led by the impassable skills of goalkeeper Bansari Solanki and the deft strikes from Navneet Kaur, Juana Castellaro, and Lola Riera, claimed the title. Solanki, who made a string of vital saves during the shootout, was essential to the team's success.

This victory awarded SG Pipers a prize of Rs 1.5 Crore. Meanwhile, Shrachi Bengal Tigers and third-place holders Ranchi Royals received Rs 1 Crore and Rs 50 Lakh respectively. Individual honors were given to stand-out players like Navneet Kaur and Agustina Gorzelany, recognizing their outstanding tournament contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)