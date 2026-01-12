Collaborative Greenland Security Efforts: Germany, Denmark, and the U.S. in Talks

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Monday his expectations for the United States to join Germany and Denmark's efforts in fortifying Greenland's security. Detailed discussions have been initiated between Germany and the Danish government.

Merz emphasized the importance of U.S. involvement in the security talks, indicating that the framework for collaboration is still being outlined. These discussions aim to solidify a cooperative effort to bolster Greenland's security through international partnership.

Merz made these statements while addressing reporters in Ahmedabad, India. The focus remains on establishing an effective security strategy that involves the United States, Germany, and Denmark over the coming days and weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)