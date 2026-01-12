Left Menu

Yugen Infra's New Luxury Township: A Garden of Eden in Maharashtra

Realty firm Yugen Infra announced a Rs 350 crore investment to develop a luxury residential project, 'Garden of Eden', in Maharashtra. Comprising 278 plots, the project is part of Yugen Golf City in Sindhudurg. It has received the necessary registration from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Yugen Infra, a prominent realty firm, is investing Rs 350 crore to develop a luxurious residential project in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. Known as 'Garden of Eden,' the development includes 278 opulent plots, promising an upscale living experience.

Announced on Monday, the project has secured its registration from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA). This crucial step ensures compliance and boosts potential investors' confidence in the project's legitimacy and future growth.

Situated within the township of Yugen Golf City, 'Garden of Eden' represents a significant venture, aiming to enhance the residential landscape in the region with its premium offerings and prime location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

