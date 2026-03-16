Chelsea FC Fined £10.75M for Historical Premier League Violations

Chelsea Football Club has been slapped with the largest financial penalty in Premier League history, totaling £10.75 million, for historical rule breaches. These infractions were self-reported by the club's new ownership in 2022 and involve undisclosed third-party payments and issues related to financial reporting.

The Premier League's investigation revealed that between 2011 and 2018, unreported payments were made by third parties associated with Chelsea to players and agents. The club has accepted the fine and additional sanctions, including a suspended one-year first-team transfer ban and an immediate nine-month restriction on academy transfers.

Chelsea's proactive approach, which included self-reporting and cooperating fully, was noted as a mitigating factor. Despite the hefty penalty, the club avoided any points deduction. The current owners took control in 2022 after Roman Abramovich sold the club following geopolitical tensions.