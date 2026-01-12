India Strengthens Olympic Movement with New Development Programmes

In a significant advancement for India's Olympic movement, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has unveiled the National Olympic Education and Development Programme (NOEDP) alongside the formal reactivation of the National Olympic Academy (NOA). These strategic initiatives were approved during the IOA's Executive Council and General House meetings in Ahmedabad.

The newly launched programmes emphasize athlete-centric development, Olympic education, and building institutional capacity in line with global standards. The NOEDP is set to deliver education and development programmes through a collaborative effort involving National Sports Federations (NSFs) and State Olympic Associations (SOAs), ensuring expansive reach and impact from grassroots to elite levels.

The NOA has been revitalized to serve as the central hub for Olympic education in India, supporting athletes' educational and personal development needs. The IOA General House has appointed PT Usha as NOA's President and Gagan Narang as its Director. Their leadership will drive collaboration with the International Olympic Academy to align India's Olympic initiatives with global practices, marking a milestone in India's Olympic ecosystem.