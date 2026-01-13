Left Menu

Farewell Begins: Gael Monfils Falls in Auckland

Defending champion Gael Monfils, potentially starting his farewell season, lost his opening match against Fabian Marozsan at the ATP Tour event in Auckland. Despite a strong start, Monfils was defeated in three sets. His wife, Elina Svitolina, recently won her 19th WTA title on the same court.

Gael Monfils, a revered figure on the ATP Tour, faced a rough start to his campaign at the ASB Classic in Auckland. The French tennis star, at 39 years, succumbed to a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 defeat against 26-year-old Hungarian, Fabian Marozsan.

Known for his dynamic playing style, Monfils claimed the first set but faltered in the subsequent games as Marozsan's precise net play secured the second set. Monfils, with a powerful serve, couldn't maintain his momentum and ultimately lost the deciding set.

The match marks a poignant moment as Monfils hints at a farewell season, contrasting with his wife Elina Svitolina's recent triumph on the same court. Marozsan expressed admiration for playing against Monfils, whom he regards as a legend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

