Birdie Barrage: Jasmine Shekar Leads Women's Pro Golf Tour Opener

Jasmine Shekar delivered an impressive performance in the first round of the 2026 Women's Pro Golf Tour, securing the lead with a strong 3-under 67. Her outstanding round included two late birdies that positioned her one shot ahead of rising star Lavanya Jadon. Jadon shot a commendable 2-under 68, while former tour winner Seher Atwal rounded out the top three with an even par-70 at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club, a challenging Par-70 course.

The field included last season's standout players Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall, who, alongside three others, ended the day tied for fourth place with a score of 2-over 72. Remarkably, the competition saw the emergence of 10 new pro golfers, adding a fresh dynamic to the tour. Among them, Heena Kang, who recently turned professional, began her season tied for 16th place with a 75.

Amateur sensation Zara Anand and three other players finished the round at 3-over 73, sharing the ninth position. Meanwhile, debutant pro Saanvi Somu encountered some challenges, carding a 6-over 76 and ranking 19th. Despite the mixed outcomes, the new season promises excitement and fierce competition, as evident from this opening round.