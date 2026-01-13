Left Menu

Birdie Barrage: Jasmine Shekar Leads Women's Pro Golf Tour Opener

Jasmine Shekar led the opening round of the 2026 Women's Pro Golf Tour with a formidable 3-under 67, one shot ahead of Lavanya Jadon. Seher Atwal trailed with an even par-70. The tournament featured strong performances from top contenders and newcomers alike at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:45 IST
Birdie Barrage: Jasmine Shekar Leads Women's Pro Golf Tour Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jasmine Shekar delivered an impressive performance in the first round of the 2026 Women's Pro Golf Tour, securing the lead with a strong 3-under 67. Her outstanding round included two late birdies that positioned her one shot ahead of rising star Lavanya Jadon. Jadon shot a commendable 2-under 68, while former tour winner Seher Atwal rounded out the top three with an even par-70 at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club, a challenging Par-70 course.

The field included last season's standout players Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall, who, alongside three others, ended the day tied for fourth place with a score of 2-over 72. Remarkably, the competition saw the emergence of 10 new pro golfers, adding a fresh dynamic to the tour. Among them, Heena Kang, who recently turned professional, began her season tied for 16th place with a 75.

Amateur sensation Zara Anand and three other players finished the round at 3-over 73, sharing the ninth position. Meanwhile, debutant pro Saanvi Somu encountered some challenges, carding a 6-over 76 and ranking 19th. Despite the mixed outcomes, the new season promises excitement and fierce competition, as evident from this opening round.

TRENDING

1
Gujarat Pioneers India's First State-Operated Bio-Safety Lab

Gujarat Pioneers India's First State-Operated Bio-Safety Lab

 India
2
Record-Breaking Success: Bharat Coking Coal's IPO Surpasses Expectations

Record-Breaking Success: Bharat Coking Coal's IPO Surpasses Expectations

 India
3
Supreme Court Advocates for Disability Inclusion as a Strategic Advantage

Supreme Court Advocates for Disability Inclusion as a Strategic Advantage

 India
4
WHO says low taxes are making sugary drinks, alcohol more affordable

WHO says low taxes are making sugary drinks, alcohol more affordable

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026