Arsenal's Quest for Redemption in League Cup Semi-Final

Arsenal's defenders Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori will miss the League Cup semi-final against Chelsea due to injuries. With only four senior defenders available, Arsenal seeks redemption following last season's semi-final loss. Chelsea's new manager Liam Rosenior faces Arsenal's Mikel Arteta in this crucial match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:03 IST
Arsenal's Quest for Redemption in League Cup Semi-Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a critical League Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea, Arsenal will be without key defenders Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori, manager Mikel Arteta confirmed. Hincapie's absence due to a recent injury, alongside Calafiori's ongoing muscle issue, has left the team with limited defensive options.

Arteta also mentioned the uncertainty surrounding William Saliba and Leandro Trossard, describing them as 'doubtful' for the upcoming match. Despite these setbacks, Arsenal remains determined to advance, having learned painful lessons from last year's semi-final defeat to Newcastle United.

This semi-final also marks the first major Premier League test for Chelsea's newly-appointed manager, Liam Rosenior. Having played against each other in the 2014 FA Cup final, both Arteta and Rosenior have traveled different career paths to meet again at Stamford Bridge, adding extra intrigue to this showdown.

