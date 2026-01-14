Left Menu

Pollution Takes Center Court: Antonsen Withdraws from India Open

Anders Antonsen, World No. 3 in badminton, withdrew from the India Open due to severe air pollution in Delhi. His decision, which followed criticism from fellow Dane Mia Blichfeldt about the playing conditions, resulted in a USD 5,000 fine from the Badminton World Federation.

14-01-2026
Pollution Takes Center Court: Antonsen Withdraws from India Open
  • India

World-renowned badminton player Anders Antonsen, currently ranked No. 3 globally, has officially withdrawn from the ongoing India Open, citing extreme air pollution levels in New Delhi. This decision comes with a substantial USD 5,000 fine from the Badminton World Federation (BWF), highlighting the serious repercussions athletes face when prioritizing health over competition.

Antonsen's withdrawal follows vocal criticisms from fellow Danish player Mia Blichfeldt regarding hazardous playing conditions at the India Open, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Delhi's air, recorded at a hazardous AQI of 348, prompted Antonsen's public explanation on Instagram about his third consecutive pull-out from the event.

The Danish athlete expressed hope for better conditions during the upcoming World Championships slated for August at the same venue. The BWF has yet to comment on the critiques, focusing instead on their strict enforcement of player commitment regulations that penalize non-participation in certain tournaments.

