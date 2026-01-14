Indian Golfers Set to Shine at Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Left Menu

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Sandhu have been invited to the prestigious Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Sharma, a seasoned player, looks to leverage the event for a strong season start while Sandhu makes his tournament debut. The event features top international golf stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:25 IST
Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Sandhu are set to compete in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic starting January 22, marking a significant opportunity early in the DP World Tour season. The event offers a prize pool of USD nine million and attracts a star-studded lineup.

Sharma, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, aims to solidify his return to form after regaining his tour card. He has tasted success in Dubai before and hopes for a strong start to the 2026 season.

Yuvraj Sandhu, with a commendable domestic PGTI Tour record, is making his debut at the Dubai event. The tournament, held at the Emirates Golf Club, will host golf's elite, including Rory McIlroy and former Masters champion Patrick Reed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

