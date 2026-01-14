Anticipation Builds for Pro Wrestling League's Power-Packed Return

The Pro Wrestling League is making its much-awaited return, kicking off with dynamic bouts between the UP Dominators and Punjab Royals. Highlighting the draw is the encounter between Antim Panghal, a shining star in wrestling as a two-time U20 world champion, facing Meenakshi in a much-anticipated clash in the women's 53 kg category.

Attention also turns to the compelling showdown in the women's 62 kg category between Ana Godinez, a seasoned Commonwealth Games silver medallist, and Nisha Dahiya, a U23 world medallist adept at counter-wrestling and mat control. Their bout is poised to be pivotal in shifting team momentum.

Furthermore, the competition is heightened by a revised format, where the league will feature two three-minute rounds with double points available in the crucial final minute. This adds an extra tactical edge, ensuring that matches remain unpredictable until the very end.

