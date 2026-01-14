Left Menu

Anticipation Builds for Pro Wrestling League's Power-Packed Return

The Pro Wrestling League is set to return, showcasing high-stakes matchups including notable athletes like Antim Panghal and Ana Godinez. The revised format intensifies the contest, ensuring dynamic turns in the competition, highlighting both individual prowess and strategic team play across various weight categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:52 IST
The Pro Wrestling League is making its much-awaited return, kicking off with dynamic bouts between the UP Dominators and Punjab Royals. Highlighting the draw is the encounter between Antim Panghal, a shining star in wrestling as a two-time U20 world champion, facing Meenakshi in a much-anticipated clash in the women's 53 kg category.

Attention also turns to the compelling showdown in the women's 62 kg category between Ana Godinez, a seasoned Commonwealth Games silver medallist, and Nisha Dahiya, a U23 world medallist adept at counter-wrestling and mat control. Their bout is poised to be pivotal in shifting team momentum.

Furthermore, the competition is heightened by a revised format, where the league will feature two three-minute rounds with double points available in the crucial final minute. This adds an extra tactical edge, ensuring that matches remain unpredictable until the very end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

