Holi: A Vibrant Tapestry in Modern Australian Culture

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended his greetings to citizens of Hindu and South Asian heritage, celebrating Holi on Wednesday. He described witnessing the transformation of the festival of colors into a cherished part of Australia's cultural landscape as 'truly wonderful'.

Albanese recognized Holi as a time for many Australians to unite in celebration of their collective history and traditions. He noted, 'It is a festival with timeless themes: the triumph of good over evil, the enduring value of friendship and forgiveness, and the oneness of the human spirit.'

Highlighting Australia's vibrant Indian diaspora, the Prime Minister emphasized how Holi reflects the nation's cultural diversity and shared identity. He expressed hope that the celebrations nurture friendships and build communities, illustrating the values and aspirations connecting Australians.