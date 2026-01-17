Museveni Wins Landslide Victory Amidst Allegations and Unrest

Yoweri Museveni, Uganda's longstanding president, secured a decisive victory in the recent presidential election, marking his continued hold on power into a fifth decade. The election, however, was overshadowed by violence and accusations of mass fraud.

Bobi Wine, Museveni's main rival, alleged significant electoral misconduct and urged his supporters to protest. Following a military raid on his home, Wine announced that he had escaped and that his family was under house arrest, claims that could not be independently verified at the time.

The controversy surrounding the election adds to the growing speculation about Museveni's plans for succession, with many believing he is preparing his son for the role, a claim he denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)