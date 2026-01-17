Mumbai's Ranji Campaign Alters as Rahane and Jaiswal Withdraw
Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal will not play for Mumbai in the remaining Ranji Trophy matches due to personal reasons and team changes. Rahane, who had stepped down as captain, played his last Ranji match against Himachal Pradesh. Suved Parkar and Sairaj Patil join the squad.
In a surprising turn for Mumbai's cricketing journey, former captain Ajinkya Rahane and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to miss the remainder of the Ranji Trophy season.
The tournament, resuming on January 22, will see Mumbai face Hyderabad away and later Delhi at home, without the experienced players.
According to an MCA official, personal commitments have kept the seasoned Rahane away. Suved Parkar and Sairaj Patil have been called up, awaiting a finalized squad list as Mumbai regroups.
