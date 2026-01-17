Mumbai's Ranji Campaign Alters as Rahane and Jaiswal Withdraw

In a surprising turn for Mumbai's cricketing journey, former captain Ajinkya Rahane and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to miss the remainder of the Ranji Trophy season.

The tournament, resuming on January 22, will see Mumbai face Hyderabad away and later Delhi at home, without the experienced players.

According to an MCA official, personal commitments have kept the seasoned Rahane away. Suved Parkar and Sairaj Patil have been called up, awaiting a finalized squad list as Mumbai regroups.

(With inputs from agencies.)