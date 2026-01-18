BWF's Time Clock Experiment: Revolution or Regress?

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is set to implement its 25-second time clock trial during the upcoming Indonesia Masters, part of an ongoing effort to streamline game flow and minimize tactical delays in badminton matches. The move has sparked a debate among players and coaches.

Players are required to be ready within 25 seconds after the umpire updates the score, a rule welcomed by China's Wang Zi Yi but met with skepticism by Denmark's Mathias Christiansen, who doubts its effectiveness against tactical delays. Umpires can still allow extra time in exceptional cases, though Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei finds the adjustment challenging after intense rallies.

Supporters, like former player Arvind Bhat, argue the clock could reduce gamesmanship by clarifying time limits between points. BWF's decision emerges from analysis showing 22-second average between points, intending to balance recovery and play continuity. The federation will continue trials before considering a permanent rule change.

