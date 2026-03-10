Left Menu

Regulatory Reboot: US Banks Eye Victory as Basel Rules Unveiled

The Federal Reserve and bank regulators are set to release more lenient draft rules impacting capital requirements for banks. Aimed at easing the burdens introduced post-2008 financial crisis, the draft may reduce global systemically important banks' surcharges. Industry insiders predict a favorable outcome for most financial institutions.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and banking regulators are poised to introduce new draft rules that could lessen the financial burden on lenders. Expected in the coming weeks, these rules may reduce the cash reserves banks must hold to cover potential losses, marking a significant win for the banking industry.

The anticipated changes to the "Basel" rule, designed to reshape how risk is calculated, have been under discussion for years following pushback on the post-2008 financial crisis regulations. Industry leaders forecast the new proposals will likely favor banks, possibly easing the additional capital requirements for the riskiest global institutions.

Fed officials, including Vice Chair Michelle Bowman, alongside other regulatory leaders, plan to discuss the changes at upcoming events. The proposals, which remain subject to industry feedback, aim to maintain stable capital levels and avoid major industry disruption. The overhaul may shift competitiveness toward U.S. banks as other nations adapt.

