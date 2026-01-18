Left Menu

Nacho Elvira Triumphs After Late Drama at Dubai Invitational

Nacho Elvira secured his third European tour title by winning the Dubai Invitational, capitalizing on the dramatic errors of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry on the final hole. Elvira maintained composure to finish ten under, beating Daniel Hillier by one stroke and leaving McIlroy and Lowry tied for third.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-01-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 23:20 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

Nacho Elvira clinched victory at the Dubai Invitational on Sunday, capitalizing on final-hole missteps by Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, to secure his third European tour title.

Elvira maintained his lead, finishing at ten under with a solid round of 69, while McIlroy and Lowry stumbled, ending tied for third place.

Elvira's win was a thrilling start to the 2026 season, marking his rise from the 190th ranking and celebrating with his family on the final green.

(With inputs from agencies.)

