Nacho Elvira Triumphs After Late Drama at Dubai Invitational
Nacho Elvira secured his third European tour title by winning the Dubai Invitational, capitalizing on the dramatic errors of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry on the final hole. Elvira maintained composure to finish ten under, beating Daniel Hillier by one stroke and leaving McIlroy and Lowry tied for third.
