Nacho Elvira Triumphs After Late Drama at Dubai Invitational

Nacho Elvira clinched victory at the Dubai Invitational on Sunday, capitalizing on final-hole missteps by Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, to secure his third European tour title.

Elvira maintained his lead, finishing at ten under with a solid round of 69, while McIlroy and Lowry stumbled, ending tied for third place.

Elvira's win was a thrilling start to the 2026 season, marking his rise from the 190th ranking and celebrating with his family on the final green.

