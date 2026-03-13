Supreme Court's Landmark Verdict on OBC Non-Creamy Layer: A Victory for Social Justice

The Supreme Court's recent decision on the determination of the OBC non-creamy layer is being celebrated as a major step towards achieving social justice, according to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Stalin has called for the Union Government to create supernumerary seats for OBC candidates who have cleared the Civil Services Examination but were denied their rightful positions, urging action to correct historical injustices.

He highlights that income should not be the sole measure for determining the creamy layer and criticizes the NDA government for positions that may have excluded qualified OBC candidates, stressing the ongoing struggle to fill OBC posts in several premier institutions.

