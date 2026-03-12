Rajasthan Gas Crisis: Opposition Slams Government Over LPG Shortages
The Rajasthan Congress has criticized the BJP-led central and state governments for mismanaging LPG supplies, leading to long queues and a gas crisis resembling demonetization. Claims of completed projects, such as the Rajasthan refinery, and calls for intervention, including electricity bill waivers and crisis compensation, add to the tension.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party in Rajasthan has intensified its criticism of the BJP governments at both the state and central levels over the current crisis in LPG supplies. On Thursday, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra drew parallels between the present situation and the chaos seen during the demonetization, accusing the government of failing to address the crisis effectively.
Dotasra emphasized that persistent conflict in West Asia could further exacerbate fuel shortages, affecting both LPG and traditional fuels like petrol and diesel. Additionally, concerns about the delayed inauguration of the Rajasthan refinery project were raised, with Dotasra pointing to its potential to alleviate the current fuel crisis.
In response to these criticisms, Rajasthan's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara reassured the public that domestic LPG cylinders remain available, downplaying opposition claims as unfounded. However, he acknowledged issues with commercial LPG supplies and noted that alternative arrangements had been made by many in the hospitality industry, while demand for alternative cooking fuels surged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LPG
- Rajasthan
- Congress
- BJP
- fuel crisis
- refinery
- demonetization
- black marketing
- West Asia
- hotels
ALSO READ
Jet Fuel Crisis: Airlines Adjust Strategies Amid Middle East Conflict
Trump Taps Reliance for Bold Refinery Initiative on U.S. Border
Historic New Oil Refinery: Reliance Partners in $300 Billion US Mega Project
Historic $300 Billion Deal: Reliance Partners with US for Texas Refinery
Rethinking Panic Buying: Insights Into Fuel Crisis Behavior