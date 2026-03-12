Rajasthan Gas Crisis: Opposition Slams Government Over LPG Shortages

The Congress party in Rajasthan has intensified its criticism of the BJP governments at both the state and central levels over the current crisis in LPG supplies. On Thursday, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra drew parallels between the present situation and the chaos seen during the demonetization, accusing the government of failing to address the crisis effectively.

Dotasra emphasized that persistent conflict in West Asia could further exacerbate fuel shortages, affecting both LPG and traditional fuels like petrol and diesel. Additionally, concerns about the delayed inauguration of the Rajasthan refinery project were raised, with Dotasra pointing to its potential to alleviate the current fuel crisis.

In response to these criticisms, Rajasthan's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara reassured the public that domestic LPG cylinders remain available, downplaying opposition claims as unfounded. However, he acknowledged issues with commercial LPG supplies and noted that alternative arrangements had been made by many in the hospitality industry, while demand for alternative cooking fuels surged.

