PCB Halts T20 World Cup Preparations Amid Bangladesh Boycott

In a significant development ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a halt in its team preparations. This comes after their declared support for Bangladesh's decision to boycott matches hosted in India due to security concerns, as reported by Geo News. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to comment formally on this unfolding situation.

The decision is grounded in recent tensions, notably the release of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the IPL 2026, influenced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This move, along with ongoing minority issues, has led Bangladesh to request the ICC relocate their games outside of India, prioritizing player safety.

Highlighting the gravity of the security concerns, Pakistan has voiced its support for Bangladesh's stance. Geo News indicates that the Pakistan team management is drafting contingency plans should Pakistan opt out of participating under current conditions. Pakistan has also offered to host Bangladesh's matches, should Sri Lanka's venues be unavailable, though the ICC maintains its planned fixtures, grouping Bangladesh with Italy, New Zealand, West Indies, and Nepal in Group C.

Despite two meetings between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), a resolution has not been reached. With the tournament's commencement imminent, the ICC has reportedly issued a deadline for Bangladesh to clarify their intent by January 21. Reports suggest that failure to comply could see Scotland replace Bangladesh, according to current rankings.

The T20 World Cup, scheduled to kick off on February 7, features Bangladesh debuting against the West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Their subsequent matches include fixtures against Italy and the 2022 champions, England. Meanwhile, Pakistan, grouped with India, USA, Netherlands, and Namibia in Group A, is set to commence their campaign against the Netherlands on the same day in Sri Lanka. The highly anticipated clash against India is set for February 15 in Colombo.