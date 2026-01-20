Left Menu

Jemimah Rodrigues Shines: DC Triumphs Over MI in WPL Clash

Jemimah Rodrigues led Delhi Capitals to a seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians. Despite a strong performance from Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur for MI, DC successfully chased down the target of 155. Shree Charani was DC's top bowler, with Lizelle Lee providing solid support in the batting order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:07 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues Shines: DC Triumphs Over MI in WPL Clash
match
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting Women's Premier League contest, Jemimah Rodrigues showcased her talent by scoring an unbeaten 51 runs off 37 balls to lead Delhi Capitals to a seven-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians. The match, held on Tuesday, saw competitive performances from both teams.

Mumbai Indians, asked to bat first, set a formidable target with 154 for five, thanks to outstanding innings from Nat Sciver-Brunt, who scored a resilient 65, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who added a brisk 41. Shree Charani stood out for Delhi Capitals with three wickets, while Marizanne Kapp's disciplined bowling restricted MI effectively.

Delhi Capitals' chase was spearheaded by Lizelle Lee's explosive 46 and captained by Jemimah Rodrigues' steady innings. DC achieved their target with an over to spare, sealing a memorable victory and showcasing their supremacy in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

 Global
2
US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

 United States
3
Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

 Global
4
Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026