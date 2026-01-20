Jemimah Rodrigues Shines: DC Triumphs Over MI in WPL Clash

In a riveting Women's Premier League contest, Jemimah Rodrigues showcased her talent by scoring an unbeaten 51 runs off 37 balls to lead Delhi Capitals to a seven-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians. The match, held on Tuesday, saw competitive performances from both teams.

Mumbai Indians, asked to bat first, set a formidable target with 154 for five, thanks to outstanding innings from Nat Sciver-Brunt, who scored a resilient 65, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who added a brisk 41. Shree Charani stood out for Delhi Capitals with three wickets, while Marizanne Kapp's disciplined bowling restricted MI effectively.

Delhi Capitals' chase was spearheaded by Lizelle Lee's explosive 46 and captained by Jemimah Rodrigues' steady innings. DC achieved their target with an over to spare, sealing a memorable victory and showcasing their supremacy in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)